Oil prices were in a holding pattern in early Asian trading on Monday as markets awaited an OPEC+ meeting on June 2 where producers are expected to discuss maintaining voluntary output cuts for the rest of the year.

The Brent crude July contract inched up 11 cents to $82.23 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The more active August contract LCOc2 rose 13 cents to $81.97.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 13 cents to $77.85.

Public holidays in the US and UK on Monday were expected to keep trading relatively thin.

The upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, was pushed back by a day to June 2 and will be held online, OPEC said on Friday.

The producers will discuss whether to extend voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second half of the year, with three sources from OPEC+ countries saying an extension was likely.

Combined with another 3.66 million bpd of production cuts valid through the end of the year, the output cuts are equivalent to nearly 6 percent of global oil demand.