Delaying recognition of Palestine gives Israel more time — Turkish FM
Since the Oslo Accords, the international community has preferred to refer Palestine not as a "government" but as an "authority," Hakan Fidan notes, calling for increased recognition of the Palestinian state.
Fidan said that Israel's ruthless plan of destruction is advancing from Gaza to the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 27, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the need to increase efforts to convince more countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

Fidan said on Sunday that postponing the recognition of Palestine does not solve the problem but rather gives Israel more time.

According to diplomatic sources, he delivered the message at the International Partners Meeting and a meeting on the implementation of the two-state solution, including the issue of recognising Palestine held in Brussels within the framework of his discussions on the Palestinian issue.

During the first meeting, countries and institutions providing aid to Palestine came together.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa presented his government's priorities and plans, highlighting their expectations to the attention of international partners.

The second meeting addressed efforts towards a political solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and initiatives for the establishment of the State of Palestine based on a two-state solution.

Israeli plan to eradicate Palestinians

Fidan pointed out that Israel's freezing of Palestinian revenues is one way to pressure the Palestinian Authority, emphasising the need for sustainable financing for the governing body.

He emphasised Israel's determination under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fundamentalist government to complete plans to eliminate and eradicate Palestinians at all costs.

Fidan also said that this ruthless plan of destruction is advancing from Gaza to the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He acknowledged all efforts made for Palestine since the Oslo Accords but stressed that without insistence on a different approach, no different outcome can be expected.

Palestine not as a 'government' but as an 'authority' since Oslo

Fidan noted that the international community has preferred to refer to Palestine not as a "government" but as an "authority" since Oslo, indicating an imbalance that perpetuates the Israeli occupation.

He emphasised the need for Palestine to operate as a fully-fledged state and have its own institutions to overcome these challenges.

He also noted the importance of increasing efforts to get more countries to recognise the state of Palestine and said the Israelis should not be expected to negotiate with Palestinians for recognition.

