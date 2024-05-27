TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dozens of irregular migrants off coast of Izmir rescued by Türkiye
In the Karaburun and Cesme districts of Izmir, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatches a team to rescue 37 irregular migrants whose life rafts were pushed into Turkish territorial waters, says Türkiye's Coast Guard Command.
Dozens of irregular migrants off coast of Izmir rescued by Türkiye
The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 27, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 37 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province and detained 29 others.

According to a statement on Sunday on the Coast Guard Command's website, a rubber boat with migrants on board off the coast of Karaburun district drifted due to engine failure, prompting a distress call and the dispatch of a team to the area.

A total of 30 irregular migrants, including four children, were rescued.

In Cesme district, a Coast Guard boat rescued seven irregular migrants from a life raft pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTürkiye saves dozens of migrants illegally pushed back by Greece

Meanwhile, off the coast of Urla district, a group of irregular migrants was detected aboard a rubber boat.

Upon its interception by Coast Guard teams, 29 irregular migrants, including eight children, were apprehended.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members