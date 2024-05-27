At least 45 people have been killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for displaced people and houses in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, said medical sources and officials.

"The Rafah massacre yesterday left 45 martyrs, including 23 women, children and elderly. There are 249 others who were wounded," the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said in a statement.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al Sultan, said the Gaza Media Office on Sunday.

Israeli aircraft targeted several tents in the area, the media office said, adding that missiles and 2,000-pound bombs were used.

Earlier, Gaza's civil defence force said it transported 50 people, including dead and injured, after the bombing. The targeted area sheltered at least 100,000 displaced people, it said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society in a brief statement said its ambulance crews were moving the victims to nearby medical centers.

The attack led to fires engulfing the area, which are still raging, according to witnesses.

"We retrieved a large number of child martyrs from the Israeli bombardment, including a child without a head and children whose bodies have turned into fragments," a Palestinian paramedic told Anadolu news agency.

The media office in its statement, referring to the International Court of Justice, said, "The Rafah massacre is a clear message from Israel to the ICJ and the international community that attacks against civilians in Gaza continue."

The office further noted that at least 190 Palestinians had been killed and injured in the last 24 hours due to the Israeli army's targeting of more than 10 shelters for displaced people in Gaza.

'Horrific massacre'

The army had previously identified the camp it bombed in Rafah as being "within the safe zones where displaced people were urged to head."

The Israeli army admitted late Sunday that there were civilian casualties in the attack it launched on Rafah.

The army claimed in a statement that "recently, aircraft attacked a Hamas compound in Rafah."

"As a result of the attack and the outbreak of a fire in the area, a number of uninvolved individuals were injured, and the incident is under review," it said.

Following the massacre, Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the city, resulting in five fatalities and multiple injuries.