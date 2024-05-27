A painting by Italian master Caravaggio, once mistakenly thought to be by an unknown artist and almost auctioned off, will be unveiled at the Prado museum in the Spanish capital.

Entitled "Ecce Homo", the dark canvas depicts a bloodied Jesus wearing a crown of thorns just before his crucifixion. It is one of around only 60 known works by the Renaissance artist.

A Madrid auction house had been due to sell the painting in April 2021 with an opening price of 1,500 euros ($1,627), mistakenly attributing it to an artist belonging to the circle of 17th century Spanish painter Jose de Ribera.

But just hours before it was to go under the hammer, the culture ministry blocked the operation on suspicion it was actually by Caravaggio, whose works are worth millions.

The ministry action came after the Prado museum sounded the alarm, saying it had "sufficient documentary and stylistic evidence" to suggest that the work was in fact by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio.

The museum announced earlier this month that top experts have determined that the painting is "without a doubt, a Caravaggio masterpiece," calling it "one of the greatest discoveries in the history of art."

The painting has been restored and will be displayed to the public for the first time since it was confirmed as a Caravaggio at a press conference at the Prado museum on Monday. Experts who worked on its identification and restoration will take part.

Spanish media have reported that the new owner is a British national who lives in Spain and who paid 36 million euros ($39,056,000) for the painting, which may remain on public display after its run at the Prado for several months.

The painting "is not going to end up in the home of its buyer" who wants it to join "public collections, for the moment, on loan," Jorge Coll, the lead of London art gallery Colnaghi which handled the sale, told Spain's top-selling newspaper El Pais.