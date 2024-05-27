TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours — Turkish President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu imitates former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic, genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan Karadzic, and late German dictator Adolf Hitler.
Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours — Turkish President Erdogan
President Erdogan / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
May 27, 2024

"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

President Erdogan on Monday blasted Israel over its weekend attack against Rafah, which was previously designated as a "safe area."

RelatedHow Israel uses seductive imagery to hide its military transgressions

Erdogan also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

Netanyahu imitates war criminals

"Netanyahu won't be able to save himself from being lamented like (former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan) Milosevic, (genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan) Karadzic, and (late German dictator Adolf) Hitler, who he is imitating," the president also said.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye will do "everything in its power to ensure those (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for crimes they committed."

Dozens of people killed in Rafah

At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for the displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al Sultan, said the Gaza Media Office.

Israeli aircraft targeted several tents in the area, the media office said, adding that missiles and 2,000-pound bombs were used.

Earlier, Gaza’s civil defence force said the targeted area sheltered at least 100,000 displaced people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members