An Israeli air strike has killed at least 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, medics said, drawing condemnation from global leaders who urged implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel's offensive.

The attack took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, where thousands were sheltering after Israeli forces began a ground offensive in the east of Rafah over two weeks ago.

Many of the dead were women and children, the health officials said, adding that the death toll was likely to rise as some were in critical condition with severe burns.

The attack prompted global outcry:

Türkiye

The Turkish president said the Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours.

"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told lawyers in Istanbul in a televised address, referring to Israel and the ICJ's order to stop the bloodshed.

The president also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron was the latest to voice outrage over the strikes and demanded an "immediate ceasefire."

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," Macron said on X in English. "I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire."

Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a ruling by the top UN court on Friday ordering Israel to stop attacks must be respected.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," Baerbock said.

Italy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza can "no longer be justified."

"There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas and this can no longer be justified," he told Italian TV SkyTG24.

Egypt

Earlier, Egypt condemned the Israeli military's "deliberate bombing of the tents of displaced people", state media reported, describing it as a blatant violation of international law.

Saudia Arabia

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Israeli attack and said the Rafah strike could hinder efforts to mediate a ceasefire and hostage exchange.

Ireland

In addition, Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin slammed the attack, saying: "On top of the hunger, on top of the starvation, the refusal to allow aid in sufficient volumes, what we witnessed last night is barbaric."

"Could I say that, first of all, again, all of this was predicted. All UN agencies and humanitarian groups that I met predicted that any military operation in Rafah would have dire consequences for the population in Gaza. And that is exactly what is happening right now."

Norway

Addressing a joint press conference in the Belgian capital Brussels, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the "binding" nature of the ICJ ruling, which ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

He stressed that continuing warfare in Rafah constitutes "a breach of international law," highlighting the need for adherence to the ICJ’s "compulsory" measures.