As Israeli forces killed over 35 people in Rafah on Sunday night, Instagram has been inconspicuously siding with the Zionist state, trying to hide the massacres unfolding in what has been marked as the last remaining “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

Take Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) presenter Nadja Muftic (@nadja_muftic), for example. Her Instagram account still shows 953 posts, which have accumulated over her longtime use of the app, but she has ended up having zero followers and following zero people after posting content criticising Israel’s most recent assault on Rafah.

An error message apologises insincerely at the bottom of her phone’s screen: “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Nadja Muftic has shared another screenshot with TRT World showing Instagram has removed her recently shared video: “It looks like you shared or sent a video that shows graphic violence”, the page says, while remarking that “Your video goes against our Community Standards on graphic violence.”

User @ifurkantr was even unluckier –– he ended up with zero posts, zero followers, and zero following. He had the apologetic error message at the bottom of his screen saying “something went wrong”, asking him to “try again”. He had shared a story about Palestine and was censored by the content oversight team at Instagram.

TRT’s Global Brand and Growth Director, Riyaad Minty (@riyaadm) was not immune to Instagram’s heavy hand, either. He too lost his followers, and the people he followed, received the same error message.

Related Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours — Turkish President Erdogan

'Upload failed'

Tellingly, when he tried to upload a Palestine-related video on Instagram stories, he was outright rejected, with an error message in red alerting him that “Upload failed” and offering to delete the offending content so that peace could be restored.