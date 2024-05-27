WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Pakistani troops, terrorists dead in shootouts at Afghan border
The first exchange of fire occurred on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six militants and two army officers, according to Pakistan's military.
Dozens of Pakistani troops, terrorists dead in shootouts at Afghan border
The military provided no further details, but previous operations in the area targeted members of the TTP who have started regrouping in the northwestern region in recent years. Source: AP / Others
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2024

Pakistan's security forces have been conducting several raids in the country's volatile northwest, a former stronghold of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) when shootouts ensued leaving seven soldiers and 23 terrorists dead, the army said.

The first exchange of fire occurred overnight on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six terrorists and two army officers who "embraced martyrdom," according to a statement by Pakistan's military on Monday.

A second shootout happened during another security operation on Monday in the district of Tank, leaving 10 terrorists dead, the statement said, adding that five soldiers and seven terrorists were also killed during a separate fire exchange in the district of Khyber.

The military provided no further details, but previous operations in the area targeted members of the TTP who have started regrouping in the northwestern region in recent years.

RECOMMENDED

The TTP are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the US withdrew from the country.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since then.

RelatedSeveral dead in shootout near Pakistan-Afghanistan border
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members