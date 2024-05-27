Israel is testing the world's commitment to human rights. Defying last week's ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to cease its military offensive in Rafah, Israel over the weekend has bombed and killed dozens more Palestinians, most of them women and children.

A particularly horrific attack on a tent camp last night resulted in people being burned to death, prompting UN's Palestinian aid agency UNRWA to call Gaza "hell on earth."

In a significant 13-2 majority vote, the ICJ, the highest UN court, ruled on Friday that Israel's military plans in Rafah may inflict catastrophic conditions of life that could result in the "physical destruction" of the Palestinian people in whole or part, which is code language for genocide.

The application brought by South Africa in terms of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide places an obligation on states to not commit genocide, to actively prevent it and to punish those who commit it.

Accountability

Since October, Israel has destroyed the lives of nearly 36,000 people, most of them women and children in Gaza. Several thousand people are unaccounted for, suspected to be dead under the rubble. And at least 75,000 people have been maimed or injured.

Even though the ICJ ruling lacks the power of enforcement, its judgments are binding in terms of international law. Defiant of previous ICJ verdicts, Israel has gradually been outmanoeuvred diplomatically in the eyes of global public opinion.

Now it has been repeatedly held accountable by the custodian agencies of international law such as the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC) as well as a grassroots conscientious global public.

In all Israel’s previous brutalities against Palestinians, there was no mobilisation of the instruments of legal accountability such as the ICJ and the ICC.

Israel’s image as a pariah nation bent on perpetrating war crimes and genocide only grows daily. What happens next will determine the future of international law and global stability.

Mustafa Barghouti of the Palestinian National Initiative said after the most recent verdict that it was time for the UN Security Council to implement the ICJ rulings as the highest international body for enforcement.

A UN Security Council vote would once again put the United States, Israel's key ally, to the test. It is most likely to veto enforcement. But in the process, US credibility will suffer since it will be viewed as once again violating the rules-based international order and flouting international law.

Next steps for Israel

According to Barghouti, the next step should be for the UN to impose economic sanctions against Israel for its violation of human rights, war crimes and face charges of plausible genocide.

Earlier this month, an attempted ceasefire to end the Gaza war involving an exchange of prisoners failed when Israel rejected the offer and pursued its goal of an invasion of Rafah.

Flickering prospects for the resumption of ceasefire talks in the coming days have once again been kindled by officials with knowledge of the matter while Hamas has denied any fixed timeline. Some 14,000 Palestinians are languishing in Israeli prisons while Hamas continues to hold some 150 Israelis.

In its latest ruling, the ICJ warned that a "catastrophic situation" is taking place in Gaza and urged Israel to heed the measures the court issued in January and March. But Israel has refused to comply with any of these orders and its leaders have issued defiant statements before and after the recent order was issued.

The US and the United Kingdom, after announcing that the recent invasion of Rafah would amount to Israel crossing a "red line," have now blurred their red lines, and backed down on their threats, despite earlier fears of putting civilians at risk.

Fool's errand

The White House has been silent after last week's ICJ ruling, which might indicate US dissatisfaction with Israel. But ignoring the ICJ and siding with Israel's alleged "limited operation" indicates that the US will support Israel even when the world court has described Israel's military action as "catastrophic."

The court also said Israel is impeding humanitarian aid and exacerbating the prospects of serious famine, which is a war crime, through the starvation of an entire population of 2.5 million Palestinians.

Before backtracking on its "red line," the Biden administration did decide to hold back the delivery of some high payload munitions to Israel. At least the public face of US policy showed some hesitation, given the international law implications and possible allegations of US complicity in war crimes.