Gunmen have attacked a remote village in central Nigeria, killing eight people and kidnapped about 150 more in the country's latest mass abduction, officials told.

Attackers on motorbikes stormed Kuchi village in Niger state on Friday night, where they killed eight people and "abducted about 150 villagers," local government chairman Aminu Najume said on Monday.

"They came on around 100 motorcycles each carrying three men," he said. "No help came throughout the three hours they took operating in the village."

A UN source gave the same figure for the number kidnapped, while Nigerian state rescue agency SEMA said more than 100 were abducted.

Boko Haram and rival terror group Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) also regularly carry out abductions in northeast Nigeria.

Some militant groups have established a presence outside the region including in Niger state.

Najume, who blamed bandits for Friday's attack, accused Nigerian security forces of failing to prevent regular raids.

"These killers usually come in from neighbouring Kaduna state to operate in Niger and go back. They come in hundreds and surprisingly security personnel don't see them while they are on their way. And when villagers alert them they take no action," he said.

The Nigerian army says it regularly carries out operations against gunmen in the region and rescues kidnap victims.