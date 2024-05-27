"We lost everything in the floods," 11-year old Hajera told UNICEF after surviving extreme conditions in northern Afghanistan earlier this month. "Our house was destroyed, even the health centre was damaged. That is why I have to get treatment here at my neighbour’s house."

Hajera is among thousands of people who are surviving on the ground in Afghanistan, where the dire humanitarian crisis is only getting worse.

In recent weeks, heavy floods in the country's northeastern and northwestern provinces killed hundreds of people, heightened food insecurity, and adversely affected more than 80,000 citizens across the nation.

Torrential rains and worsening hunger are the latest signs of Afghanistan's escalating climate crisis. According to the World Food Program (WFP), climatic changes have prompted an "erratic weather pattern"that will contribute to more devastating floods in the coming months.

"The people of Afghanistan continue to fight and push for what they believe in. The world cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan at this point," Edem Wosornu of the UN humanitarian affairs office said this week.

Afghanistan cannot address flood-induced suffering on its own. Its economy was left isolated on the world stage after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021. The move prompted foreign governments to drive down development funding and avoid any recognition of the Taliban government.

But differing perspectives on the Taliban shouldn't negatively affect humanitarian support for flood-hit Afghans. There is a glaring possibility that more Afghans could slide into poverty and mass employment if financial access and mobilisation barriers persist.

All this makes clear that Afghanistan, one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, shouldn't be treated as a pariah in international climate talks. Continuous engagement on natural disasters and recovery must continue to the benefit of millions, regardless of who assumes power in Kabul.

Given the gravity of the situation, the international community should muster a robust response to climate-induced suffering in Afghanistan. This includes increased economic support for millions reliant on humanitarian aid, as well as long-term assistance to support emergency response capabilities in the face of extreme weather events.

Underwhelming aid

This puts the onus on the international community to support economic assistance as a long-term imperative. The European Union has committed a mere €400,000 ($434,384) in immediate emergency assistance, while the United States pledged to support post-floods "recovery efforts" by engaging with partner organisations on the ground.

This level of economic assistance is underwhelming and at odds with the needs on ground. For instance, the UN needs millions of dollars in nutritional assistance for Afghans, and requires a concrete commitment to fund resilience-building projects in high-risk communities.

This is important because key donors such as the European Union insist on a multi-sectoral response strategy, but have fallen short of uninterrupted economic assistance to inform post-floods gains.

This calls for an enduring focus on climate-adaptive infrastructure, such as dams and irrigation canals. Promotion of water management and early warning systems in Afghanistan is also key to preventing further loss of resource-rich agricultural land, a key source of income.