Gaza hospitals have been reduced to practising "medieval medicine", a British surgeon recently returned from the bombarded Palestinian territory said.

"It's absolutely true to describe it as medieval medicine," Dr Khaled Dawas, head of gastrointestinal surgery at University College London Hospitals, said on Monday.

"It is what you would hear about or read about what would be happening in Europe maybe 300, 400 years ago."

Dawas described dire conditions in Gaza, with medical staff operating virtually without supplies, power supplies intermittent and patients lying on the floor.

He returned at the end of April from his two-week stint to help overstretched Palestinian hospital surgeons — his second wartime stay there, following one in January.

"By April they were seeing this constant, constant volume of dying and dead bodies coming into the hospitals and any human wouldn't be able to tolerate it," he said.

"They carry on working, but you can see the effect of that. They're all extremely burdened by what they're doing."

'Unbearable'