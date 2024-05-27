Relations between the European Union and Israel has taken a nosedive on the eve of the diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain and non-EU Norway, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza's city of Rafah.

Spain, Ireland and Norway plan to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

While dozens of countries have recognised a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so, and it is unclear how much of a difference the move by Ireland, Spain and non-EU member Norway might make on the ground.

The recognition, however, is a significant accomplishment for the Palestinians, who believe it confers international legitimacy on their struggle.

At the same time, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of Hamas.

"The prosecutor of the court has been strongly intimidated and accused of antisemitism — as always when anybody, anyone does something that Netanyahu’s government does not like," Borrell said.

"The word anti-Semitic, it's too heavy. It's too important."

Related 'No two sides to genocide': Paris rally denounces Israel's carnage in Gaza

'A very powerful message'

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Spain that its consulate in occupied Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

Angry words abounded, with Katz accusing Spain of "rewarding terror" by recognising a Palestinian state that is already recognised by 142 of 193 UN members, and saying that "the days of the Inquisition are over."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares slammed the comments, and said his colleagues from Ireland and Norway were "also receiving absolutely unjustified and absolutely reprehensible provocations from our Israeli colleague" because of their plans to recognise Palestine.

"In the face of those who want to divide us with any type of intimidating propaganda, the unity of Europeans is essential to send a very powerful message, " he said.

Also on Monday, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob said his government will decide on the recognition of a Palestinian state on Thursday and forward its decision to parliament for final approval. Slovenia launched the recognition procedure earlier this month.