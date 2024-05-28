Donald Trump has launched another direct attack on his political opponents, choosing the Memorial Day holiday in the United States to dismiss his adversaries as "human scum."

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," said Trump, who is leading in many swing state polls as he prepares to take on US President Joe Biden in the November election.

The Republican former president posted this on his Truth Social platform.

He then went on to mention his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko."

He also took a swipe at E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist whom he was found liable in a civil case for sexually abusing in 1996 and defaming. A judge has ordered him to pay her $88 million.