Peru's attorney general's office has lodged a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte in a case known as 'Rolexgate' related to several watches and other luxury items the president wore without declaring them.

According to the document, the items — including three Rolex watches and a bracelet with 94 diamonds — were delivered by the governor of the Ayacucho region, Wilfredo Oscorima, to the president in exchange for a series of decrees issued by Boluarte, who benefited the region by increasing its budget allocations.

The "Rolexgate" corruption investigation began on March 18 when local media revealed that the president had been wearing expensive watches since taking office in December 2022.

In Peru, authorities must inform the government of any assets worth more than 10,300 soles ($2,753) and report gifts received from third parties.

Prosecutors argue that Boluarte did not declare the jewellery, valued at approximately $32,000. As part of the investigation, the president's house has been raided with the support of officials from the public prosecutor's office and the police.

Related Rolexgate: Peru president's luxury watches under probe, ministers resign

Congress to evaluate accusations