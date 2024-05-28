WORLD
Rolexgate scandal hits Peru's Dina Boluarte
Three expensive Rolex watches and 94 diamond-studded bracelet were allegedly given to President Boluarte in exchange for a series of favourable decrees, according to attorney general's constitutional complaint.
Boluarte says she bought the watches with money she earned since she started working when she was very young. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
May 28, 2024

Peru's attorney general's office has lodged a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte in a case known as 'Rolexgate' related to several watches and other luxury items the president wore without declaring them.

According to the document, the items — including three Rolex watches and a bracelet with 94 diamonds — were delivered by the governor of the Ayacucho region, Wilfredo Oscorima, to the president in exchange for a series of decrees issued by Boluarte, who benefited the region by increasing its budget allocations.

The "Rolexgate" corruption investigation began on March 18 when local media revealed that the president had been wearing expensive watches since taking office in December 2022.

In Peru, authorities must inform the government of any assets worth more than 10,300 soles ($2,753) and report gifts received from third parties.

Prosecutors argue that Boluarte did not declare the jewellery, valued at approximately $32,000. As part of the investigation, the president's house has been raided with the support of officials from the public prosecutor's office and the police.

Congress to evaluate accusations

Boluarte has said that she bought the watches with money she earned since she started working when she was very young, but the uncovering of the case has led her to return the luxury items.

The accusation must now be evaluated by Congress, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to admit it. If accepted, a subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations will be created to investigate and issue a report that will be debated and voted on.

If approved, this would result in the suspension and removal of the president and an impeachment trial.

Boluarte has seen her approval rating drop to a new low, with only 5% of the people indicating that they support the president amid several corruption scandals, the most recent due to the arrest of her brother for alleged influence peddling.

Congresswoman Ruth Luque announced that she will file another constitutional complaint against the president for being absent from office for 12 days due to post-operative cosmeti c procedures.

