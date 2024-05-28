TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's e-commerce volume more than doubled in 2023
Revenue in Türkiye's e-commerce market is expected to hit  $109.4 billion this year, up from $79.4 billion last year, according to a report from the Turkish Trade Ministry.
Türkiye's e-commerce volume more than doubled in 2023
The ratio of e-commerce volume to general trade volume posted a significant hike in recent years, from 10.1 percent in 2019 to 20.3 percent in 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 28, 2024

The volume of e-commerce in Türkiye has surged 115.5 percent from the prior year to 1.85 trillion Turkish liras ($79.4 billion) in 2023, according to a report from the Trade Ministry.

The number of transactions rose 22.3 percent at an annualised pace to 5.87 billion units last year, said the report, titled Outlook of E-Commerce in Türkiye, on Monday.

Revenue in Türkiye's e-commerce market is expected to hit $109.4 billion this year and the number of transactions is projected to reach 6.67 billion units.

The ratio of e-commerce volume to general trade volume posted a significant hike in recent years, from 10.1 percent in 2019 to 20.3 percent in 2023.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAlibaba to invest more than $1 billion in Türkiye

The e-commerce volume to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio also surged 33.3 percent year-on-year to 6.8 percent in 2023.

More than half of e-commerce volume last year or 51 percent consisted of goods trade and 49 percent consisted of service trade, the report said.

White goods and small home appliances took the largest share from the e-commerce volume with $10 billion, the electronics sector with $5.8 billion and the clothing, shoes and accessories sectors with 127 billion liras $5.41 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'