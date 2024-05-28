The volume of e-commerce in Türkiye has surged 115.5 percent from the prior year to 1.85 trillion Turkish liras ($79.4 billion) in 2023, according to a report from the Trade Ministry.

The number of transactions rose 22.3 percent at an annualised pace to 5.87 billion units last year, said the report, titled Outlook of E-Commerce in Türkiye, on Monday.

Revenue in Türkiye's e-commerce market is expected to hit $109.4 billion this year and the number of transactions is projected to reach 6.67 billion units.

The ratio of e-commerce volume to general trade volume posted a significant hike in recent years, from 10.1 percent in 2019 to 20.3 percent in 2023.