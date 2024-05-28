The decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland to recognise Palestine as a separate state has rekindled hope among displaced Palestinians that one day they would be able to return to a country of their own and live there in peace.

Last week’s announcement by the European countries marked a diplomatic win for the Palestinians as Israel continues to carry out a brutal war on Gaza where more than 35,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed.

But the impunity with which the Israeli military has bombed hospitals and schools and flattened entire cities leaves a big question mark on how quickly the international community can move on to create a separate state for the Palestinians.

For Xavier Abu Eid, a Palestinian political scientist, Norway, Spain, and Ireland's recognition of the Palestinian state marks a critical development in the struggle for Palestinian self-determination.

However, the former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), says that while these declarations are significant, recognition should not be viewed as the endpoint but as a step towards achieving full sovereignty and peace for Palestine.

The three countries announced on May 22 that they would recognise the Palestinian state on May 28, a move prompted by the huge numbers of civilian deaths in Gaza since October.

Israel, which has been accused of genocide against the Palestinian people and crimes against humanity, has been widely protested by students in Western countries.

Ireland and Spain are members of the European Union. The recognition of a Palestinian state on their part has given rise to hope that other EU states could follow suit, increasing Israel’s isolation, political experts say.

Currently, seven of the 27 EU countries recognise a Palestinian state: five former Eastern Bloc states and Greek-administered Southern Cyprus, which did so in 1988, and Sweden, which announced its decision in 2014.

“It sends a message to the Israeli government that their plans to normalise their illegal colonial-settlement enterprise and annexation is not going to be accepted,” Abu Eid tells TRT World.

Israel, which opposes any effort to legitimise the Palestinian state on the global stage, responded on Wednesday by recalling its ambassadors from Ireland, Norway, and Spain.

Most countries, about 139 in total, officially recognise the existence of a Palestinian state.

On May 10, 143 out of the 193 United Nations General Assembly members supported a Palestinian request for full UN membership, a status reserved exclusively for states.

“There are over 140 countries that have recognised Palestine, including around 120 that also recognise Israel. Are they planning to cut off diplomatic relations with all of them? The Israeli reaction deals more with the hysterical theatrics of the extremist government that is not capable of confronting such countries with a political plan,” Abu Eid added.

Human rights groups and activists say Israel has actively sought to harm the civilian population of Gaza by bombarding refugee camps, homes and residential buildings since October 7.

The Israeli military assault has involved destroying essential facilities like hospitals and aid convoys and restricting access to basic needs like food, water, and medicine.

Consequently, people in Gaza, particularly children, are suffering from starvation and dehydration, relief agencies warn.

Due to the shortage of medicines in Gaza, medical surgeries like amputations and caesarean procedures are being performed without anaesthesia.

Israel has also targeted cultural institutions such as universities, libraries, religious buildings, and historical sites in an attempt to erase Palestinian footprint on the land.