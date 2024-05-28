CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
India quarry collapse kills 15, raising Cyclone Remal death toll to 23
Despite the cyclone weakening into a depression, rescue efforts are hindered by harsh weather conditions, impeding access to the trapped individuals.
India quarry collapse kills 15, raising Cyclone Remal death toll to 23
Seven more people were killed in landslides in Mizoram, which shares a border with Bangladesh. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
May 28, 2024

Torrential rains brought by cyclone Remal caused a collapse in a stone quarry in India's state of Mizoram, killing 15 people and trapping seven, while eight more died in landslides and other accidents elsewhere in the remote region, officials said.

Weather authorities said the powerful cyclone had weakened into a depression after devastating regional coastlines the previous day when it killed at least 16 and cut power to millions in parts of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

But harsh weather was hampering efforts on Tuesday to rescue at least seven people trapped in the quarry on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital of northeastern Mizoram, disaster management officials said.

"There have been incessant rains in the wake of cyclone Remal, which led to the quarry collapse," one of them said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Seven more people were killed in landslides in Mizoram, which shares a border with Bangladesh, while a falling tree killed one person in nearby Assam, officials said, as schools and colleges shut.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities in India's eastern state of West Bengal were working to restore electricity in the worst-affected areas after Remal stripped power lines and uprooted trees.

Remal is the first of the frequent storms expected to pound the low-lying coasts of the South Asian neighbours this year as climate change drives up sea surface temperatures.

Many parts of coastal Bangladesh have no electricity and telecoms links, officials said, but crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.

"Mass evacuations significantly reduced potential casualties, but the storm left a trail of destruction," said disaster management chief Mijanur Rahman, adding that damages cannot be fully estimated unless communications are restored.

RelatedCyclone Remal pounds Bangladesh and India, leaves millions without power
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota