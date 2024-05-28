Israel's killing of an Egyptian soldier in the Rafah border crossing has shown how real the risk of a spillover of the Gaza conflict is, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking on Tuesday in a news conference alongside his Cambodian counterpart Sok Chenda Sophea, who is in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit, Fidan also criticised the US and other Western nations for their support to Israel.

"It would not be possible for this genocide to continue without the support of some countries, especially the US, for Israel," he said.

The Egyptian army said Monday that a soldier was killed in a shooting near the border with Gaza, saying it is investigating the incident, while the Israeli army said on the same day that an exchange of fire had occurred with Egyptian forces at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Recognition of the Palestinian state

Fidan also called for increased recognition of the Palestinian state.

"Palestinian statehood is crucial because Israel is increasingly taking control of more Palestinian territories through illegal settlements," he underlined.

"Although the international community is falling behind on the recognition of the Palestinian state, there is now a more positive atmosphere," Fidan said, also thanking his Cambodian counterpart for his efforts to improve Türkiye-Cambodia relations.