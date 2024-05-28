Yossi Cohen, former head of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "unofficial messenger," has threatened Fatou Bensouda, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

During a series of covert meetings, Cohen pressured Bensouda to abandon investigations into Israeli war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, a British daily said in its investigative report published on Tuesday.

"Yossi Cohen’s covert contacts with the ICC’s then prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, took place in the years leading up to her decision to open a formal investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in occupied Palestinian territories," The Guardian said in its report.

That investigation, which began in 2021, culminated last week when Karim Khan, Bensouda's successor, announced that he was seeking an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for the country's actions during the Gaza war.

The prosecutor’s decision to apply to the ICC’s pretrial chamber for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders, is something Israel's military and political establishment has long feared, the daily said.

"Cohen’s personal involvement in the operation against the ICC took place when he was the director of the Mossad," it said.

According to the report, a senior Israeli official's actions were sanctioned "at a high level" and justified in light of the court's perceived threat of prosecuting military personnel.

The Mossad's aim was "to compromise the prosecutor or enlist her as someone who would cooperate with Israel’s demands," the UK’s daily said in the report, citing another Israeli source familiar with the threats against Bensouda.