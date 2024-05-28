As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its latest ruling in response to South Africa's fourth request demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, I received a text message from a colleague displaced in Rafah wondering what the court finally decided.

I had a positive impression of the decision, but it was not easy to break it to someone who lost his house and belongings, got separated from his family and was displaced several times. At a loss for words, I typed and deleted a couple of times, finally answering, "a ceasefire, but slightly ambiguous."

"Not bad, I will take it," he responded. A day later to our conversation, he lost several friends in the Rafah attack in Israeli designated "safe" zones.

Perhaps, this brief "I will take it" is how Palestinians, especially the ones facing genocide in Gaza, feel about the performance of international institutions supposedly established to protect them as any other civilians. Little confidence, but that is all that is there for them.

The ICJ ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah. This ruling came after three previous attempts by South Africa to move the court to order Israel to end its military activities in Gaza. The court avoided dealing with the question of military activities for many months, but finally found no way to protect Palestinian civilians without halting the fight.

It also came a few days after the International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced applications for arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. But what does it all mean?

What it means

In Friday's ruling, ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam reiterated the risk of genocide, the deterioration of the situation since the court's first order in January and the irreparable harm to the Palestinian people. He repeatedly used phrases such as "catastrophic," "disastrous," "exceptionally grave developments" and "beyond description" to describe the situation.

The court reaffirmed its two previous rulings from January 26 and March 28. Then, by thirteen votes to two, it indicated that the State of Israel should "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

A quick reading into this quoted text may suggest that the order is necessarily limited to Israel's offensive in Rafah, and does not suggest a complete ceasefire in the totality of Gaza.

However, a careful reading into the text, in both its English and French versions, suggests the ICJ is ordering a total halt of military activities, with an added emphasis on Rafah since South Africa approached the court earlier this month on this basis.

The commas in the quoted text seem to be placed in such a way to lead to this conclusion. To make it more digestible, the text without what is between the commas reads as: Israel shall "immediately halt its military offensive… which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part." This suggests that Rafah was emphasised due to its more urgent situation.

One may fairly ask why then the court would not just word the call for a ceasefire throughout the whole territory unambiguously? It seems that the ICJ reached a middle solution between judges in favour of a complete ceasefire and those in favour of a Rafah-only related order by adding these commas.

But if the court really meant to limit the ceasefire to Rafah, it could have easily placed the commas differently or clearly limited the wording to Rafah Governorate. Yet, it did not, which suggests a split and hence a middle solution within the court.

The court also seems to be answering questions related to the merits of the case, which would portend the outcome of the ICJ's final judgement. Reiterating the gravity of the situation, and the court's belief that Israel is not doing enough, carries a heavy weight for the final judgement.

Furthermore, the court in its March order clearly stated that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer at a risk of famine, but rather that "famine is setting in," which can be considered a merits-related conclusion.

Obstacles to ceasefire order