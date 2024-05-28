Authorities have voiced concern over the risk of a second landslide and a disease outbreak at the scene of Papua New Guinea's mass-casualty disaster because of water streams and bodies trapped beneath the tonnes of debris that swept over a village.

A mass of boulders, earth and splintered trees devastated Yambali in the South Pacific nation’s remote highlands when a limestone mountainside sheared away Friday.

The blanket of debris has become more unstable with recent rain and streams trapped between the ground and rubble, said Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the International Organization for Migration's mission in Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

“We are hearing suggestions that another landslide can happen and maybe 8,000 people need to be evacuated," Aktoprak said.

"This is a major concern. The movement of the land, the debris, is causing a serious risk, and overall the total number of people that may be affected might be 6,000 or more,” he said.

That includes villagers whose source of clean drinking water has been buried and subsistence farmers who lost their vegetable gardens.

"If this debris mass is not stopped, if it continues moving, it can gain speed and further wipe out other communities and villages further down" the mountain, Aktoprak said.

The UN estimates 670 villagers died, while Papua New Guinea’s government has said it thinks more than 2,000 people were buried. Six bodies had been retrieved from the rubble by Tuesday.

Thousands displaced

A UN statement tallied the affected population at 7,849, including people who might need to be evacuated or relocated. The UN said 42 percent of those were children under 16.