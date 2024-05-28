WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin warns of 'serious consequences' if Western weapons strike Russia
Russia's leader tells European countries that they "should be aware of what they are playing with" because while Ukraine will carry out the strikes, the responsibility for them would lie with Western suppliers of the weapons.
Putin warns of 'serious consequences' if Western weapons strike Russia
Putin says that they will be "defeated" by the Russian army and that "we will do what we think is necessary regardless of who is on the territory of Ukraine." / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "serious consequences" if Western countries allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike Russia.

Speaking in Uzbekistan on Tuesday, Putin's comments came in response to calls within some NATO member states to allow Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.

"This constant escalation can lead to serious consequences," Putin said.

"In Europe, especially in small countries, they should be aware of what they are playing with," he added.

The Russian leader said leaders should bear in mind the "small territory" and "dense population" of many European countries.

"And this factor, which they should keep in mind before they talk about striking deep into Russian territory, is a serious thing."

He said that while Ukraine would carry out the strikes, the responsibility for them would lie with Western suppliers of the weapons.

"They want a global conflict," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Undercover mercenaries

Putin also said that while he believed Western military instructors were already in Ukraine operating undercover as mercenaries, countries such as France sending them officially would be another "escalation."

"It is another st ep towards a serious conflict in Europe, towards a global conflict," he said.

Ukraine's top commander announced on Monday that talks were being held with France on sending military instructors to the country.

"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said, adding that "this was nothing new."

He said that they will be "defeated" by the Russian army and that "we will do what we think is necessary regardless of who is on the territory of Ukraine."

"They should be aware of this," Putin said.

RelatedWhat will six more years of Putin really mean for the West?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota