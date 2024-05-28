Türkiye's National Security Council, convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has vowed to eliminate terrorism, stressing that "no fait accompli detrimental to national security and the territorial integrity of neighbouring countries would be allowed".

The security council determined that "PKK/PYD/YPG, which has turned the territories it usurped in Iraq and Syria into terrorist havens, and the support provided to them, would be eliminated along with all their elements in the region," the Communications Directorate reported following Tuesday's meeting.

The Council emphasised that coordination and cooperation with neighbouring Iraq would be elevated to more advanced stages with an expansion of the contractual foundation between the two countries.

Related Türkiye vows to end terrorism

Israel's war on Gaza

The Council further expressed concern over Israel's ongoing atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, condemning Tel Aviv and criticising the lack of a sincere and effective response from the West.

"The practices to suppress the voices rising from all over the world calling for an end to Israel's crimes against humanity exposed the insincerity of those claiming to uphold the rule of law, democracy, and freedom of expression," the Council determined, according to the Communications Directorate statement.