Kenya has launched public hearings into allegations of human rights violations and abuses of power by British troops based in the former colony.

The sessions between Tuesday and Thursday this week will "investigate the allegations of human rights violations, including mistreatment, torture, unlawful detention, killings", a circular issued by the lower house of parliament said.

The hearings will also examine "the alleged ethical breaches related to ethical misconduct, including corruption, fraud, discrimination, abuse of power, and other unethical behaviour".

A parliamentary official said that a first hearing was held behind closed doors in Laikipia County which includes Nanyuki.

Kenya's parliament announced last week it would hold four public hearings, including one in Nanyuki, into alleged abuses by British troops stationed in the country.

The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) is an economic lifeline for many in the central town of Nanyuki, where it maintains a permanent base, but soldiers stationed there have also been accused of committing offences including murder.

Murder of Agnes Wanjiru

In the most high-profile case dating back to 2012, the body of a young Kenyan mother was found in a septic tank in Nanyuki where she was last seen alive with a British soldier.

Agnes Wanjiru's family filed a lawsuit in Kenya over the 21-year-old's death, but progress has been sluggish, with hearings repeatedly postponed. The case is now due to be heard on July 10, according to local media.

In October 2021, Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a soldier had confessed to his comrades to killing Wanjiru and showed them her body.