WORLD
4 MIN READ
Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of 'foreign agent bill'
The dispute about the draft law has come to be seen as a key test of whether Georgia, would maintain its Western orientation, or pivot instead to Russia.
Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of 'foreign agent bill'
Thousands of opponents of the bill gathered outside the fortress-like parliament building during voting.  Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024

Georgia's parliament has voted to override a presidential veto of a bill on "foreign agents" that has plunged the South Caucasus country into crisis, ignoring criticism from the West which says the legislation is authoritarian and Russian-inspired.

Tuesday's vote to ignore the objections of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, whose powers are mostly ceremonial, sets the stage for the speaker of parliament to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

The dispute about the draft law has come to be seen as a key test of whether Georgia, for three decades among the most pro-Western of the Soviet Union's successor states, would maintain its Western orientation, or pivot instead to Russia.

The bill would require organisations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as "agents of foreign influence", while also introducing punitive fines for violations, as well as onerous disclosure requirements.

The Georgian government says the bill is necessary to promote transparency and to stop what it describes as a plot by Western countries to drag Georgia into a war with Russia.

Thousands of opponents of the bill gathered outside the fortress-like parliament building during voting on Tuesday for the latest in a series of demonstrations that are among the largest in Georgia since it won independence from Moscow in 1991 as the Soviet Union crumbled.

Large numbers of riot police were deployed around the parliament building, where they have used teargas, pepper spray and water cannons against protesters in recent weeks.

RelatedGeorgia advances 'foreign influence' bill despite protests, EU warnings
RECOMMENDED

EU, US criticise bill

The United States, Britain and the European Union have all criticised the bill, which Georgian opposition groups have dubbed "the Russian law", saying it is modelled on Russian legislation used to target opponents of President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin.

Russia is unpopular among many Georgians for its support of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, with public opinion broadly supportive of membership in the EU and NATO.

The United States has threatened to sanction Georgian officials who vote for the bill, a major turnaround in US policy towards what had been among the most pro-Western countries to emerge from the Soviet Union.

The EU said in a statement that it "deeply regrets" the vote to override the veto and was "considering all options to react to these developments."

The Georgian government, which says it still wants to join the EU, has accused Western countries of blackmail over their opposition to the bill.

Russia denies any role in backing the bill, which it has defended from Western criticism.

RelatedGeorgia’s South Ossetia considers holding referendum on joining Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota