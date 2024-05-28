Sitting in Islamabad, Pakistan, this month's heat wave has been a gruelling reality to deal with. Temperatures crossing the 40C mark has made life tedious and cumbersome for the city's million residents.

The insufferable conditions also have many of us asking, is Pakistan's government - and other regional governments - serious about mitigating the effects of climate change?

An answer is needed as scorching, persistent and troubling heat waves affect cities across the region, from Dhaka in Bangladesh to Phalodi in India.

Heatwaves in South Asia are a product of increased ozone exposure due to carbon dioxide emissions from developed and newly industrialised countries, including India.

The result has been the melting of glaciers in Nepal, persistent flooding in crisis-afflicted Afghanistan, droughts in Pakistan's most impoverished province of Balochistan and heatwaves in New Delhi. There are also fears that low-lying parts of the Maldives will become submerged due to rising seawater levels.

These climate change-related events disproportionately affect the poor, downtrodden and vulnerable segments of South Asian society, made worse due to the absence of inclusive adaptive strategies from respective governments.

According to World Bank economist Jonah Rexer, close to 60 million people per year have been affected by climate crisis-induced disasters in Southeast Asia since 2013, which is more than any other region in the world.

Countries are working to take adaptive measures. But many of these have been individualistic, ranging from cooling technologies installed in factories to farmers planting flood resistance varieties to boost yields. Such measures have only offset 46 percent of the damage caused by climate crisis.

A vacuum related to climate action in South Asia clearly exists, though many countries have climate change policies in place.

At least on paper.

Policy promises

Pakistan for example has a 2021 National Climate Change Policy. Its recommendations include the planned integration of indigenous knowledge with scientific research for an ecologically sustainable green revolution.

In India, New Delhi has successfully incorporated its thriving private sector with solar ambitions since 2004 with investments totaling an astonishing $130 billion. And in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina's government has adopted the Delta Plan 2100, seeking to achieve a long-term, safe, climate-resilient and prosperous delta region while ensuring long-term water and food security.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped Sri Lanka also has a Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) with Asia Development Bank, which seeks to support a collaborative, country-driven program through transformative mainstreaming of climate action.

Sri Lanka's CPS is to ward off the threat of rising water levels in the Indian Ocean, which also applies to the Maldives. This country has a Climate Change Policy Framework and five policy goals ranging from integrating sustainable financing in climate change adaptation opportunities to strengthening a low-emission development future.

Countries facing melting glaciers such as Nepal and Bhutan also have a Climate Change Policy and a National Adaptation Plan that costs $2.9 million. These policies and plans demonstrate an unwavering commitment towards mitigating the effects of climate change.

Even the most impoverished country in the subcontinent, Afghanistan, witnessed its Taliban government joining climate change discussions with the United Nations, donors and NGOs in earlier this year.

Yet the presence of heat waves and climate-induced disasters clearly indicate that existing policies are not having a trickle-down effect on local populations.

What explains this?