Colombia moves to become latest South American country to ban bullfighting
Congress passes bill banning bullfighting and if President Petro signs it into law, ban will come into effect in 2027, bringing Colombia in line with Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala that have banned bullfighting.
The county moves closer to ban the controversial bullfights which in 2018 the Constitutional Court recognised as part of Colombia's cultural tradition.   / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
May 29, 2024

Colombia's congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting, a popular yet controversial pastime in the South American country with hundreds of events drawing thousands of spectators every year.

If approved by President Gustavo Petro, who has in the past supported restrictions on bullfighting, the ban will come into effect in 2027.

The lower house gave the bill the green light with a 93-2 vote on Tuesday.

"Obviously, bullfighters will sue," said Colombian Senator Andrea Padilla, in a post on X, calling the decision a "historic step."

"We will be there to defend it!" she added.

The law would bring Colombia in line with other countries in the region that have banned bullfighting, including Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala.

Leading up to 2027, the state would be required to help find alternative employment options for the tens of thousands of people estimated to be affected from the ban.

RelatedPolice and demonstrators clash in Colombia over return of bullfighting

Colombia's cultural tradition

In 2018, the Constitutional Court recognised bullfights as part of Colombia's cultural tradition.

But the capital Bogota — one of the oldest bullfighting cities in the Americas — since outlawed the injuring or killing of bulls, removing the goriest part of the spectacle in what it hoped would eventually bring an end to the blood sport.

The city of Medellin has also imposed restrictions, but bullfighting remains popular in cities like Cali and Manizales.

Colombia is one of only eight countries in the world where bullfights are still held — which are Ecuador, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain and Venezuela.

In Ecuador's capital Quito, it is prohibited to kill the bull.

SOURCE:AFP
