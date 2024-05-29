Garry Conille was named Haiti's new prime minister by the Transitional Presidential Council, its president Edgard Leblanc Fils said.

Conille, who was appointed by six out of seven members with voting power on the nine-member council, served as prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 during the presidency of Michel Martelly and is currently the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Only a month ago, Michel Patrick Boisvert had been named interim prime minister after Ariel Henry resigned in April due to the escalation of violence in the country.

Since February 29, gangs have captured airports, police stations, government ministries, prisons and other government facilities. Criminal gangs control most of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and are responsible for widespread abuses, including sexual violence, murder, kidnapping and torture.

PM absent amid hostilities

The hostilities began during the absence of Prime Minister Henry, who was visiting Kenya to finalise details for the deployment of 1,000 police officers to retake control of the Caribbean nation.