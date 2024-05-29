WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti appoints new prime minister as gang violence escalates
Former PM and UNICEF director is tasked with restoring order as gangs seize control.
Haiti appoints new prime minister as gang violence escalates
Garry Conille previously worked as both a former PM and UNICEF Director.   / Photo: AFP / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 29, 2024

Garry Conille was named Haiti's new prime minister by the Transitional Presidential Council, its president Edgard Leblanc Fils said.

Conille, who was appointed by six out of seven members with voting power on the nine-member council, served as prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 during the presidency of Michel Martelly and is currently the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Only a month ago, Michel Patrick Boisvert had been named interim prime minister after Ariel Henry resigned in April due to the escalation of violence in the country.

Since February 29, gangs have captured airports, police stations, government ministries, prisons and other government facilities. Criminal gangs control most of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and are responsible for widespread abuses, including sexual violence, murder, kidnapping and torture.

RelatedHaiti gangs besiege Port-au-Prince areas days after new PM takes charge

PM absent amid hostilities

The hostilities began during the absence of Prime Minister Henry, who was visiting Kenya to finalise details for the deployment of 1,000 police officers to retake control of the Caribbean nation.

RECOMMENDED

He was unable to return to the country due to the attacks, and the airport in the capital was closed for almost three months.

The Kenyan-led mission, which was authorised by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023, is expected to be deployed soon.

Kenyan President William Ruto recently met with US President Joe Biden in Washington, who pledged to support the mission.

Conille studied medicine and public health and worked with impoverished communities in Haiti, where he helped coordinate reconstruction efforts after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

He worked for several years at the United Nations before he was appointed prime minister but resigned less than a year later over disagreements with the president and his Cabinet. He will lead the Caribbean nation until general elections are held at the end of next year.

RelatedHaiti transitional council takes over power as PM Henry resigns
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota