Another senior State Department official has resigned from the office over the Biden administration’s stance on Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

The official, Stacy Gilbert, informed colleagues that the State Department was mistaken in its determination that Israel had not hindered aid to Gaza, expressing disagreement with the Biden Administration's recent report.

The report Gilbert opposed was released this month in response to a presidential memo referred to as NSM-20.

Formed after weeks of deliberation within the State and Defense departments, the report concluded that although “aid remains insufficient,” the United States does not “currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of US humanitarian assistance.”

Stacy Gilbert argued that despite undeniable evidence to the contrary, the report failed to acknowledge Israel's restrictions on humanitarian assistance, asserting that Israel wasn't obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Gilbert worked as a Senior Civilian-Military Advisor to the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM).

PRM describes itself as the "humanitarian bureau of the State Department," with a mission to advance US interests by "providing protection, alleviating suffering, and addressing the plight of persecuted and forcibly displaced individuals worldwide."

Gilbert resigned by sending an email to staff Tuesday explaining her view that the State Department was wrong to conclude that Israel had not obstructed humanitarian assistance to Gaza, officials who read the letter said.