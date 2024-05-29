The Israeli government is trying to paint the May 26 attack on the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza in which dozens of people were killed as an accident. However, analysts say Tel Aviv would have known about the consequences of dropping bombs in a congested area.

The Israeli air strike at a camp in Rafah killed at least 45 people and left more than 200 people injured. Israel claimed that it was a targeted precision strike against Hamas members and that what happened was a “tragic mistake”.

But the videos of and pictures of charred and dismembered bodies of children tell another story.

“Netanyahu is calling this attack “a tragic mistake” because what they did was such a horrible action whose political responsibility can not be taken by Tel Aviv,” says Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst and a former special forces officer. “It’s an attempt to protect Israel and its soldiers from any wrongdoing, using a psychological warfare tactic,” Agar tells TRT World.

But is there any chance that this Israeli attack can be “a tragic mistake”?

“According to the Israelis, they killed two Hamas senior commanders, using a GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with this attack,” says the military analyst. The GBU-39/B, a 250-pound (110 kg) precision-guided glide bomb, is an American weapon like many others employed by Israelis during their attacks on Gaza.

Israel’s weekend attack comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is part of the UN structure, the world’s biggest international gathering, ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza, showing Tel Aviv’s continuing disregard for international law and norms.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) sought an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader alongside his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, describing the Netanyahu government’s actions in Gaza as “collective punishment”.

‘They should have known’

The Israeli official narrative says that the air strike might have ignited a flammable substance in the camp, causing a fire which speared and killed the refugees.

But Agar says that Israelis should have known that this type of bomb could easily cause a conflagration in a place where people have stored things that can easily catch fire, such as clothes and tarpaulin tents.

“Everybody, including the Israelis, knows how bad and primitive living conditions are for Palestinians in Rafah, where more than one million people have already sought refuge due to Tel Aviv’s attacks into civilian areas,” says Agar.

Even if a direct air strike didn’t kill all the people, Israel stands responsible for so many deaths because it should have known about the consequences of such an attack, and any other explanation from Tel Aviv is “definitely a lie”, he says.

“It is impossible that they did know what this type of attack could cause in the Rafah camp. The GBU-39/B is a very strong weapon, including powerful munitions, which would definitely lead to a high number of casualties if used in a civilian area.”

The camp that was attacked is located in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood of western Rafah, near the al-Mawasi coastal town, and it was a place designated as a safe zone by the Israeli army itself.