On February 1, 2024, the Chinese government revised regulations and tightened controls over religious practices, focusing on "Sinicizing" religions, to make places of worship and religious teachings better reflect Han Chinese culture.

The Guardian in its recent report has highlighted that the last major mosque in China to have retained Arabic-style features has lost its domes and had its minarets radically modified, marking what experts say is the completion of a government campaign to sinicise the country’s Muslim places of worship.

The Grand Mosque of Shadian, one of China’s biggest and grandest mosques, towers over the small town from which it takes its name in south-western Yunnan province.

Until last year, the 21,000 square metre complex featured a large building topped with a tiled green dome, adorned with a crescent moon, flanked by four smaller domes and soaring minarets. Satellite imagery from 2022 shows the entrance pavilion decorated with a large crescent moon and star made from vivid black tiles.

Photographs, satellite imagery and witness accounts from this year show that the dome has been removed and replaced with a Han Chinese-style pagoda rooftop, and the minarets have been shortened and converted into pagoda towers. Only a faint trace of the crescent moon and star tiles that once marked the mosque’s front terrace is visible.

Yunnan’s other landmark mosque, Najiaying, less than 100 miles from Shadian, also recently had its Islamic features removed in a renovation.

In 2018 the Chinese government published a five-year plan on the "sinification of Islam". Part of the plan was to resist "foreign architectural styles" and to promote "Islamic architecture that is full of Chinese characteristics".

A leaked Chinese Communist party memo shows that local authorities were instructed to "adhere to the principle of demolishing more and building less".