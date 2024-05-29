The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the Spanish prime minister in Madrid.

Hakan Fidan, "along with the members of the Gaza Contact Group mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League," had a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The ministry also mentioned that Fidan is in Madrid at Spain's invitation on the occasion of the country's decision to recognise Palestine as a state.

"The meetings will focus on the efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution," the ministry had noted.

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a measure to formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 36,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

It stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which, in its latest ruling, ordered Tel Aviv to halt its attacks in Rafah immediately.