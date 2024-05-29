Swedish police have said they were investigating a hate crime after an unidentified person dumped a dead boar outside a mosque in southern Sweden overnight.

Police wrote on their website on Wednesday that the mosque "had a pig thrown at its facade".

"The complaint is being classified as agitation against an ethnic group, but other suspicions may arise later," police said.

The head of the foundation that runs the mosque in Skovde, Smajo Sahat, said that it was later established that the dead animal was a wild boar.

"I came this morning and saw it, it was dead," he said.