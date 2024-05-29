Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

Commemorating the members of the Genc family killed in the attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Wednesday: "We also remember with respect and gratitude Mevlude Genc, who taught a lesson to the world with her calls for restraint despite losing her family members in the attack."

"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added.