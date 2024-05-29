The Turkish president has expressed hope that Italy would take a “fair stance” like Spain, Ireland and Norway, and recognise Palestinian statehood.

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that he wishes Rome to be “on the right side of history,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X on Wednesday.

The two also discussed bilateral relations, Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories, as well as regional and global issues.

“Pressure should be increased to stop Israel's brutal attacks against Palestine and to force the Israeli administration to comply with international law,” the directorate quoted Erdogan as saying.

Underlining the importance of ensuring an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the Turkish president said Ankara’s priority is the release of captives and detainees and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.