In the face of threatening statements from Israeli officials, Spain, Norway, and Ireland have formally announced recognising the State of Palestine after saying earlier this month they were in favour of giving Palestinians a country of their own.

While the decision has been widely appreciated, establishing a state is a long-drawn process that involves overcoming several hurdles.

When one state recognises another, full diplomatic relations typically follow, including the delineation of specific borders and the exchange of ambassadors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said his country will recognise the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Much of the Palestinian territory is under Israeli occupation.

Some experts are hoping that Ireland, Norway and Spain’s decision will inspire other countries to follow suit, potentially contributing to the Palestinians getting the rights they have been fighting for decades under the Israeli occupation.

However, there are others who say a country’s announcement of recognising another is merely symbolic with limited diplomatic impact.

'Purely symbolic' or 'the only real solution'

Since November 15, 1988, when Yasser Arafat, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, declared Palestine an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, more than a hundred countries have stepped forward to recognise a Palestinian state.

The Oslo Accords, a pair of agreements signed between the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israel in the 1990s, were meant to lay the groundwork for the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Steve Zipperstein, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says no recognition can settle the conflict and give Palestinians a country of their own unless the issues identified in the Oslo Accords are addressed.

“Most observers believe premature recognition will do nothing to further the cause of peace. Much hard work remains to be done at the negotiating table between Israelis and Palestinians regarding the permanent status issues identified in the Oslo Accords,” he tells TRT World.

The seven ‘permanent status issues’ under the accords were Jerusalem's status, Palestinian refugees, Israeli settlements, security arrangements, borders, relations with other neighbours, and other matters of common interest.

The Oslo Accords required the PLO to recognise Israel but did not bind Israel to acknowledge the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people.

The agreements are seen by many Palestinians as giving more favour to Israel over Palestine and leading to the expansion of Israeli occupation.

Zipperstein says that the Spanish, Norwegian and Irish announcements are “purely symbolic” as they have no legal effect, and recognition alone is not sufficient to confer statehood under international law.

However, according to Lenore G. Martin, professor of Political Science at Harvard University, the recent recognition of Palestine is clearly meant to pressure Israel to start negotiations with the Palestinian Authority with the goal of Israel’s recognition of Palestine as a state.

This is “by far the only real solution to this conflict,” she tells TRT World.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has served as the governing body responsible for administering portions of the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the mid-'90s, currently overseeing approximately 39 percent of the territory.

In Gaza, governance has been under the control of Hamas since 2007.