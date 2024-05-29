News organisations and publishers are facing a tough choice — they can either partner with AI companies or risk having their content taken over by AI companies in other ways.

The Murdoch family's multinational mass media company News Corp is the latest in a row of dominoes to strike a deal with OpenAI, allowing OpenAI to show its news content in response to queries users pose in ChatGPT.

The agreement means the makers of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools, such as Sora, an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative video from text instructions, will have access to current and archived content from News Corp's major publications.

What could sharing journalism with AI companies and tech giants bring about for the future of news?

OpenAI's recent partnership with another major player in the world of media "certainly ensures that News Corp generates revenue streams from the use of its content to train AI models, but the amount OpenAI is paying under this deal is not high relative to the value of the data," professor of digital communication and culture at The University of Sydney and an Australian Research Council (ARC) Laureate Fellow, Terry Flew, tells TRT World.

"For OpenAI and others in this space, such as Google, it points to the problem they have been facing in acquiring credible data legally, and the need for a more mature business model."

Both companies involved did not disclose the financial details of OpenAI's latest deal, but according to the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp, the deal could potentially exceed $250 million over a five-year period and includes compensation in cash and credits for the use of the AI company's technology.

News Corp also owns MarketWatch and the New York Post in the US. In Australia and the UK, it owns The Daily Telegraph, news.com.au, and The Australian with the former, and The Sun, The Sunday Times, and The Times with the latter.

The multi-year deal announced last week follows the AI company's April 29 agreement with the London-based Financial Times to licence its content for AI learning development. Other publishers, such as Politico's parent company Axel Springer, The Associated Press, Prisa Media in Spain, and Le Monde in France, have also made similar deals.

"News is pure gold for an AI company," Jonathan Soma, a professor who teaches data journalism at Columbia Journalism School, tells TRTWorld. "It's written by humans, it's more recent than the knowledge cutoff of their chatbots, and it's what many of their users want to know about. If news organisations are going to sell the rights to such a precious substance, they should be setting prices sky-high."

Soma doesn't think AI will replace journalism; rather, it "will be a parasite latched onto the side of journalism."

"Without journalists, current-events chatbots would have nothing to write about, nothing to publish, no answers to give," Soma offers.

"The question is whether these partnerships can provide revenue to news organisations in line with the amount of effort required to produce the original journalism. I doubt that News Corp and other news organisations know how valuable their content is, and I doubt that OpenAI wants to pay what the content is actually worth."

Several companies, like the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune, have gone the other route and sued OpenAI and Microsoft for using their articles to train AI.

AI tools like ChatGPT, as well as Microsotf's Copilot and Google's Gemini, use large language models (LLMs) that analyse huge amounts of internet text to predict the next word in a sentence, allowing them to mimic human speech and writing.

Marius Dragomir, director of the Media and Journalism Research Center, an independent media research and policy think tank, highlights the importance of regulation for publishers collaborating with AI companies. While such partnerships may bring commercial benefits, not all content meets high standards of quality and accuracy.

Dragomir tells TRT World that it is crucial to recognise that significant disparities characterise the media industry, which could lead to further biassed coverage due to some media markets that "serve the interests of their owners." Some are heavily concentrated with power, while others are controlled by propaganda and disinformation, often propagated by government-funded media, he adds.

"In the case of News Corp, some of its media are known for their tabloid, not always accurate, low-brow content, so the questions arise: is this content well placed to be presented as the 'right' answers to whatever questions people might ask the AI?," Dragomir remarks.

According to Columbia Journalism School professor Soma, chatbots are also prone to hallucination and editorialising.