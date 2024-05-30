The recognition of an independent Palestinian state strengthens the idea of the two-state solution to the longstanding issue of Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, Norway’s ambassador to Türkiye told TRT World.

On Tuesday, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised the State of Palestine in an effort to secure a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.

“The intention is to contribute to creating a momentum and also to signal to the world community that this is an important issue that needs to be solved and it needs to be solved now,” Andreas Gaarder said.

Israel has repeatedly condemned the decision, saying it bolsters the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which has been governing Gaza and conducted the October 7 blitz on Israel in response to the "blockade of the enclave, the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, rising Israeli settler violence and escalations at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound".

Norway, leading the international donor group for Palestinians, previously aligned with the US stance but now doubts the effectiveness of this approach.

Among the 27 European Union members, Sweden, Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria have already acknowledged a Palestinian state. Slovenia is anticipated to grant recognition on Thursday, and Malta has expressed the potential to do the same.

“But then again, the further process will have to be a process between Israelis and Palestinians to see what the end result is. We have been advocating quite strongly,” Gaardar added.

Gaardar said Oslo has been involved in “hectic diplomatic activity” in Brussels in the past few days, while strongly advocating for the end of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza and for long-lasting peace in the region.

“Yesterday there were two meetings on Palestine [in Brussels] and both of these had to do with how to both contribute to the further development of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian institutions to make them viable,” he said.