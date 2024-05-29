The Turkish parliament has called on the UN Security Council to urgently convene, adopting a motion condemning Israel's recent offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"We invite the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene and make a decision to end Israel's attacks," the parliament said in the motion on Wednesday.

The motion criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration for continuing to target civilian areas, ignoring the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders and perpetuating acts of atrocity.

It further condemned the Israeli attack on Gazan tents in Rafah, which had been designated as safe zones, with incendiary weapons, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of innocent people.

"Netanyahu and his gang, who disregard international treaties and legal rules, blatantly display an unprecedented form of racism with these murders," it said.

"Israel, with its latest Rafah attack, has committed the vile example of crimes against humanity, turning its actions into genocide, surpassing even the practices of an apartheid regime."

Urging the international community to take steps to stop Israel and to recognise Palestine, it emphasised the need to provide the Palestinian people with a life worthy of human dignity.