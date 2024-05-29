Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state in a phone call with Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris.

“President Erdogan expressed his appreciation for Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state during the conversation, stating that this move would strengthen efforts for peace, justice, and a two-state solution in the region,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on x on Wednesday.

Ireland is one of three European countries, along with Norway and Spain, which formally recognised Palestine as a state on Tuesday, in what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a "historic decision," with pressure mounting on several other countries to do the same.

Erdogan and Harris discussed Israel’s “systematic attacks” on Gaza as well as humanitarian aid activities for Palestinians.

Both leaders also discussed Ankara-Dublin relations, as well as global and regional issues, said the directorate.

Stressing the necessity of compelling Israel to comply with international law for a fair and lasting solution, Erdogan said it is essential to keep the vision of peace “alive together.”

