The United States is wary of a new UN resolution on the war in Gaza, its deputy ambassador has said, as a draft seeks an immediate ceasefire and a halt to Israel's brutal invasion in southern Rafah city.

"We've said from the beginning that any kind of additional product on the situation right now probably is not going to be helpful," deputy US envoy Robert Wood told reporters on Wednesday, referring to a text from the council.

"It's not going to change the situation on the ground."

Algeria called an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday after an Israeli strike killed 45 people and wounded 250 at a tent camp in Rafah for displaced people on Sunday, drawing international condemnation.

Algeria started circulating its draft among fellow members of the Security Council after the emergency meeting.

The draft resolution, which draws on last week's ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), "decides that Israel, the occupying Power, shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah."

It also "demands an immediate ceasefire respected by all parties, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

No vote on the text has been scheduled yet.

"We don't think another resolution is really going to change the dynamics on the ground," said Wood.

Wood said the United States, which freely uses its veto power in the Security Council to protect Israel, believes that negotiations in the region are the proper way to achieve a ceasefire.

In Washington, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the Algerian text is imbalanced and fails to note that "Hamas is to blame for this conflict."

Gaza-based Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could end the fighting right away if he agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, said Kirby.