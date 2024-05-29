Israel's occupation forces have claimed to have taken the control of a vital Gaza-Egypt corridor as their ground invasion in the border city of Rafah intensified.

An Israeli military spokesman on Wednesday claimed without proof that about 20 tunnels were found in the area of the corridor, a claim rejected by Egypt which accused Israel of using allegations of tunnels under the border as cover for its Rafah invasion.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had taken "operational control" of the strategic, 14-kilometre Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and "discovered around 20 tunnels".

The corridor had served as a buffer between Gaza and Egypt since Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.

Its claimed seizure comes weeks after Israeli troops took over the Palestinian side of the crossing in Rafah where hundreds of thousands of people seeking shelter from Israeli bombardment elsewhere had been displaced, and where intensifying Israeli violence in recent days has killed dozens of Palestinian civilians.

"Israel is using these allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes," a high-level Egyptian source said, quoted by state-linked Al-Qahera News.

Egypt has said that any increase in Israeli troops in the strategic Philadelphi Corridor would violate the countries' 1979 peace accord.

It already has complained about Israel taking over the Rafah border crossing. The corridor is part of a larger demilitarised zone along both sides of the entire Israel-Egypt border.

Under the peace accord, each is allowed to deploy only a tiny number of troops or border guards in the zone, though those numbers can be modified by mutual agreement.

At the time of the accord, Israeli troops controlled Gaza, until Israel withdrew its troops and illegal Zionist settlers in 2005.

A steady stream of civilians has been fleeing Rafah, the new hotspot in the gruelling Israeli invasion, many transporting belongings on their shoulders, in cars or on donkey-drawn carts.

Before the Rafah invasion began on May 7, the United Nations said up to 1.4 million people were sheltering there. Since then, one million have fled the area, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.