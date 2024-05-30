Campaigning to be Mexico's next president has reached a climax with two women leading the race for the first time in the Latin American nation.

Barring a major upset, a woman appears almost certain to be elected leader of the world's most populous Spanish-speaking country when millions of Mexicans vote on Sunday.

Left-wing ruling-party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum and centre-right opposition hopeful Xochitl Galvez, both 61, have dominated the presidential race, in a dramatic change for a country with long-standing gender inequality.

"We're going to make history," Sheinbaum told a cheering crowd at her closing campaign rally in Mexico City's main square.

"I say to the young women, to all the women of Mexico — colleagues, friends, sisters, daughters, mothers and grandmothers — you are not alone," she said.

After around three months of official campaigning, Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and a scientist by training, is the favourite with 53 percent of voter support, according to a poll average from research firm Oraculus.

Opposition rival Xochitl Galvez, an outspoken senator and businesswoman with Indigenous roots, is second with 36 percent.

The only man running — long-shot centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez — has 11 percent.

Related Two women will face off in 2024 Mexico presidential elections

'People have woken'

Thousands of Sheinbaum's supporters massed to hear her speak, with many wearing purple — the colour of the ruling Morena party.

"The people have woken up. We don't want the old governments to rob us anymore because the poor come first," said Soledad Hernandez, a 23-year-old housewife from the southern state of Oaxaca.

Sheinbaum owes much of her popularity to outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a close ally and fellow leftist who has an approval rating of more than 60 percent but is only allowed to serve one term.