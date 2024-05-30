A Palestinian doctor, Mustafa Jawad Siyam, who was detained in an Israeli prison, stated that he was subjected to physical and psychological torture during the Israeli army's occupation of Gaza's al Shifa Hospital in March.

The Palestinian doctor spoke to Anadolu news agency about the 54 days of torture he endured in an Israeli prison, saying: "Death in Israeli prisons was easier than torture."

Looking weak and fatigued, Siyam said he did not expect to be put on the list of detainees and face unfounded accusations.

In early April, the Israeli army launched intense attacks on al Shifa Hospital for two weeks.

Following the attacks, Israeli soldiers withdrew from the hospital, detaining Palestinians, including doctors, and leaving behind widespread destruction, numerous casualties, and mass graves.

During detention, Siyam recounted he faced not only food and water shortages, sleep deprivation, and extremely poor detention conditions but also psychological and physical torture.

Since his release on May 10, Siyam has been undergoing intensive treatment at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah due to the severe torture he endured during his detention.

Brutal torture