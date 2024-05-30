WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran opens registration for presidential election in June
All candidates ultimately must be approved by Iran's 12-member Guardian Council.
Iran opens registration for presidential election in June
The five-day registration period will close on Tuesday, June 4. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024

Iran has opened a five-day registration period for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 presidential election to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month with seven others.

The election comes as Iran grapples with the aftermath of the May 19 crash.

The five-day period will see those between the ages of 40 to 75 with at least a master's degree register as potential candidates.

All candidates ultimately must be approved by Iran's 12-member Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists ultimately overseen by Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader.

Ahmad Vahidi, Iran's interior minister, opened the registration period on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry, in charge of the country's police, run Iranian elections with no substantial international observation.

RelatedWill Raisi and Abdollahian deaths impact Iran’s foreign policy?
RECOMMENDED

"These elections, like the parliamentary elections, will be held in complete safety and health, with good competition and wide participation of all dear people," Vahidi said.

Raisi, a protege of Khamenei, won Iran's 2021 presidential election. That vote saw the lowest turnout in Iran's history for a presidential election. This year's parliamentary vote saw an even-lower turnout amid widespread boycott calls. Who will run — and potentially be accepted — remains in question.

The country's acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, a previously behind-the-scenes bureaucrat, could be a front-runner, because he's already been seen meeting with Khamenei.

Also discussed as possible aspirants are former hard-line President Mohammad Ahmadinejad and former reformist President Mohammad Khatami — but whether they'd be allowed to run is another question.

The five-day registration period will close on Tuesday, June 4. The Guardian Council is expected to issue its final list of candidates within 10 days afterwards. That will allow for a shortened two-week campaign before the vote in late June.

Raisi is just the second Iranian president to die in office. In 1981, a bomb blast killed President Mohammad Ali Rajai in the chaotic days after the Iranian Revolution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota