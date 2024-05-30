Iran has opened a five-day registration period for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 presidential election to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month with seven others.

The election comes as Iran grapples with the aftermath of the May 19 crash.

The five-day period will see those between the ages of 40 to 75 with at least a master's degree register as potential candidates.

All candidates ultimately must be approved by Iran's 12-member Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists ultimately overseen by Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader.

Ahmad Vahidi, Iran's interior minister, opened the registration period on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry, in charge of the country's police, run Iranian elections with no substantial international observation.