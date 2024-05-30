WORLD
4 MIN READ
Waved Palestinian flag to be on right side of history: suspended French MP
Sebastien Delogu, a deputy for the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, has been suspended for 15 days and received a penalty of half pay over two months for raising a Palestinian flag in parliament.
Waved Palestinian flag to be on right side of history: suspended French MP
LFI has positioned itself as a defender of the Palestinians, making the issue central to its campaign for the European Parliament election. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024

A hard-left French lawmaker sanctioned for raising a Palestinian flag in parliament has said he would "rather be on the right side of history than stick to the rules of the National Assembly."

The lower house of parliament voted to suspend Sebastien Delogu, a deputy for the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, for 15 days and to half his pay as a lawmaker over two months, the harshest sanction possible.

"It's the first time that a foreign flag has been raised in the assembly, but it's appropriate given what's at stake, when you have people, who are like us, on the other side of the Mediterranean being massacred," Delogu told Reuters at a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris on Wednesday evening.

LFI has positioned itself as a defender of the Palestinians, making the issue central to its campaign for the June 9 European Parliament election.

Unlike other parties, LFI has not described the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as a "terrorist" act. Some critics of LFI have accused it of antisemitism, which the party says is not true.

Delogu raised the flag during a session of questions to the government, while another LFI deputy questioned a minister about the situation in Gaza.

There have been protests and spontaneous gatherings happening in Paris every day this week since 45 people were killed on Sunday in a massive blaze in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah following an Israeli air strike.

RelatedFrench parliament suspends lawmaker for waving Palestinian flag
RECOMMENDED

Arms sale to Israel

Of the strikes, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X on Monday that he was "outraged" and "these operations must stop", however, Delogu said that the government is not doing enough.

"I point the finger at France because they continue to sell arms (to Israel), which means they are complicit in this massacre," he said.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has previously said that France will not stop sending weapon components to Israel. He has said the components are used for Israel's Iron Dome missile defence and others are sold to Israel for re-export. Lecornu has said Paris does not provide lethal weapons to Israel.

The Elysee presidency and the defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

National Assembly rules forbid lawmakers from brandishing flags during the session. In 2019, a lawmaker from Macron's party held up a white flag with "France kills in Yemen" written in red. He was given a warning.

Another LFI MP, David Guiraud, called a Jewish colleague a "pig" and a "pork" during a heated exchange shortly after the flag-waving incident. That MP, Meyer Habib, has said he would file a complaint for antisemitism.

RelatedFrance’s ban on CAGE director exposing state-sponsored Islamophobia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash