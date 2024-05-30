Israeli forces killed at least 12 Palestinians in a dawn air strike on Rafah in southern Gaza and fighting raged in several other areas of the coastal enclave, medics in Gaza have said.

Israel pressed on with its brutal offensive on Thursday on Rafah a day after saying its forces had taken control of a buffer zone along the nearby border between Gaza and Egypt, giving it effective authority over Gaza's entire land frontier.

Medical sources in Gaza said the 12 Palestinians, whom it said were civilians, had been killed and an unspecified number of others wounded in an Israeli air strike as they tried to recover the body of a civilian in the centre of Rafah.

Another Palestinian civilian was killed in an air strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City in the north of the densely populated enclave, the medics said.

Israel reported clashes in southern, central and northern Gaza but did not immediately comment on the reported deaths in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians took refuge earlier in the war.

Israel has kept up raids on Rafah despite an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top UN court, to halt its attacks.

Incipient famine