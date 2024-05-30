South Africa's ruling ANC was on course to lose its 30-year-old unchallenged majority after voters queued long into the night to cast their ballots, preliminary results and projections showed.

With a fifth of votes tallied on Thursday, the ANC was leading but with a score of 44 percent well down on the 57 percent it won in 2019 followed by the liberal Democratic Alliance (DA) at 25 percent, according to authorities.

The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was in third place with nine percent of the vote, trailed by former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on eight.

"The broad church of the ANC has taken a substantial knock. This is a shock to the system for the ANC and ultimately will also be a shock to the system for the average South African, who has only known ANC rule since 1994," said political analyst Daniel Silke.

"It redraws the political boundaries of South Africa and creates a degree of uncertainty".

Coalition partners